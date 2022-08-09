7-year-old Wis. boy is the tour conductor at National Railroad Museum

7-year-old Wis. boy is the tour conductor at National Railroad Museum

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - A Wisconsin boy who loves trains turned his passion into a summer job.

Caleb Kleman, 7, is the tour conductor at the National Railroad Museum near Green Bay. He shares his knowledge of locomotives with 20 to 60 people at a time.

His mom, Stephanie Kleman, works at the museum as the chief financial officer and helped spark his interest.

"It's really neat watching your kid just take on something and own it, and be confident," Stephanie Kleman said.

Caleb Kleman said he likes working because it supports the museum.

"I actually love challenges and I like everything about my job," he said.

If you're interested in supporting the museum, they have daily train rides through September and on the weekends in October.