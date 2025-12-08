Winter businesses in Minnesota seeing boom in sales after two-year decline

After a couple of rough winters, Minnesota businesses that rely on snow are seeing a much-needed uptick in sales.

"I think there is a little PTSD in correlation with not getting any snow or ice, honestly," Tyler Roles said.

At Power Lodge in Ramsey, Minnesota, the past few years have been full of stops and starts.

During and after COVID, there was a dip in snowmobile sales, but just when it looked like things were getting back to normal, Mother Nature threw a wintertime curveball.

"It's been really tough, honestly. Not having snow for years and one of those years, not having ice," Roles, who is director of sales, said.

He said ice is good for ice anglers, who use snowmobiles to move their gear, and the December snow is a welcome sight for trail riders.

"The phones are ringing off the hook for people inquiring about sleds," Roles said.

He said sales hit a low when they declined nearly 30% over the past two years, and it led to some tough personnel decisions. Now, the phone is ringing off the hook in the repair center, too, as people are finally looking to get their sleds out of the garage.

"There are a lot of them that have been sitting around. They could get rodents in them, dead batteries. We've seen a huge uptick in business as of right now. This last week has been really, really busy for us," said Kevin Hoppe, service manager. "We absolutely love it."

As long as the cold and snow stick around, there'll be reason for optimism across the store.

"For us, it means January and February, hopefully, it comes with apparel sales, plows for ATVs and all the accessories that come with these things," Roles said.

Power Lodge said during the slow winters, someone bringing in a snowmobile for repairs could get it in right away. Now, they say there's a bit of a wait in the service center.