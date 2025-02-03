2 winning lottery tickets sold in Albert Lea and Hugo total over $400,000

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Lottery players in Hugo and Albert Lea will want to double check their tickets.

The Minnesota Lottery says a Gopher 5 ticket worth $346,868 was sold at a Speedway gas station in Hugo on Friday. The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn. The gas station, located at 14815 Forest Blvd. N., gets a $3,468 bonus for selling the ticket.

Gopher 5 is only available to play in Minnesota. The odds of winning are 1 in 1,533,939.

On Saturday, a Kwik Trip in Albert Lea sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The lucky ticket matched four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball number.

Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Prizes at or below that amount can be claimed by mail or at any regional office.

Prizes must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

The agency says the lottery has generated more than $4 billion for state environmental, educational, health and public safety programs aiming to help Minnesotans.