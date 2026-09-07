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Weather Forecast

Wind picks up Labor Day in the Twin Cities before storms return

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Monday will be warm, breezy and humid in the Twin Cities with southeast winds gusting near 30 mph. Expect highs in the low 80s.

Showers and storms spread across Minnesota late Monday night and through the overnight with a cold front.  

WCCO

Rain and storms continue Tuesday with around an inch possible from the metro into western Wisconsin. There will be dry time after the system fully clears.

Wednesday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Sunny skies return.

Late week will be mainly dry, with temperatures returning to the upper 70s and low 80s.

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