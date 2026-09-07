Wind picks up Labor Day in the Twin Cities before storms return

Monday will be warm, breezy and humid in the Twin Cities with southeast winds gusting near 30 mph. Expect highs in the low 80s.

Showers and storms spread across Minnesota late Monday night and through the overnight with a cold front.

WCCO

Rain and storms continue Tuesday with around an inch possible from the metro into western Wisconsin. There will be dry time after the system fully clears.

Wednesday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Sunny skies return.

Late week will be mainly dry, with temperatures returning to the upper 70s and low 80s.