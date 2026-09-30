Unique northern Minnesota treehouse gives families a cozy getaway

Near Willow River, Minnesota, you'll find a piece of property that's chock full of trees and trails. It's a treehouse where an entire family can spend the weekend.

"On the eastern side we have the Munger Trail that goes from Hinckley all the way up to Duluth," said Aziz Al-Arfaj.

There is a campfire and a sandbar — and it's all connected by a house in the woods. But this is no ordinary house.

A few years ago, Aziz and his business partner got the idea to build a house, high up in the pines, with amenities: heat, electricity, a stove, a sink and enough beds to sleep the whole family.

"I believe the platform is 14 feet from the ground and then all the way to the top is 35 feet," said Aziz.

Before construction began, Aziz went to the East Coast to learn about "TABS," also known as "treehouse assembly brackets."

"That's' what's holding it up," said Aziz. "Each one of these will hold 10,000 pounds."

The tall, thick 200-year-old white pines are essentially the foundations. Aziz and his team stood on scaffolding to build the floors, but at times, they resorted to dangling from the trees with tools in hand.

"There were some rope work as well. To be able to rappel down and build it as well," said Aziz. "I'm not afraid of heights, but there were some sketchy times when we were building stuff, for sure."

There is also a crow's nest, which is like a gazebo in the trees — a place where visitors can get away from the bugs, relax and still check out the woods.

"It feels homey. It feels cozy," said Annie Downing.

Downing is in charge of the interior design and décor.

"You get a little bit of both the rustic farm as well as Hygge. Which is that Danish-Scandinavian idea of comfort and coziness," said Downing.

She thinks the Hygge, along with the natural light, gives visitors a glamping feeling.

"You have to take a moment to look outside and say, 'Wait a minute, I'm 20 feet up in the air and I'm in a treehouse.'"

There are other places to stay on the property, including an outdoor structure called a yome, but Aziz said visitors always come back to the house in the pines — a place where the Wi-Fi may be weak, but the scenery is strong.

"To be able to come out here with the family and experience the quiet. And just have a good time together," said Aziz.

There are bathrooms and showers on the property, along with canoes and a playset.