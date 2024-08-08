Train carrying ethanol derails in Willmar, though railcars "were not compromised," officials say

WILLMAR, Minn. — Eight train cars carrying ethanol derailed in central Minnesota Wednesday night, though railway officials say no one was injured and the cars "were not compromised."

The derailment happened in Willmar around 11 p.m., according to BNSF Railway. As of 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, the cars are still there — four on their side and four upright.

The train crossings on Lakeland Drive are open, but drivers should expect "brief, intermittent closures" while crews clear the scene, BNSF said.

The Willmar Police Department said there is no danger to the public.