Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Train carrying ethanol derails in Willmar, though railcars "were not compromised," officials say

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Aug. 8, 2024
Morning headlines from Aug. 8, 2024 03:44

WILLMAR, Minn. — Eight train cars carrying ethanol derailed in central Minnesota Wednesday night, though railway officials say no one was injured and the cars "were not compromised."

The derailment happened in Willmar around 11 p.m., according to BNSF Railway. As of 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, the cars are still there — four on their side and four upright.

The train crossings on Lakeland Drive are open, but drivers should expect "brief, intermittent closures" while crews clear the scene, BNSF said.

The Willmar Police Department said there is no danger to the public.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.