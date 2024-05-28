Willmar man pleads guilty for role in fatal head-on collision while driving drunk

NEW LONDON, Minn. — A 20-year-old Willmar man pleaded guilty Tuesday to his role in a fatal head-on crash in New London nearly two years ago.

Daniel Lohse was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol for the July 24, 2022, collision that killed Dalia Zuniga.

According to charging documents, Lohse was driving drunk after leaving a house party in New London when he swerved into an oncoming vehicle on Highway 71 near Highway 9, killing Zuniga and injuring a passenger.

Lohse told responding firefighters that he was "drunk" and "wasted" at the scene of the crash, the complaint said. There was also a heavy smell of alcohol coming from Lohse and his vehicle.

Deputies also recovered marijuana from Lohse's vehicle, and he later admitted to having some "delta-8" in addition to an unknown amount of alcohol, charges said.

Lohse is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 6.