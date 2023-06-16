Wildfires and drought conditions should not impact Fourth of July fireworks

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesotans are feeling the heat this week as smoke from the Canadian wildfires covers much of the state, leaving skies hazy and air quality poor.

This is just the latest development in a year of wild weather for Minnesota. Months after parts of the state dealt with the worst flood conditions in decades, several regions of are now once again dealing with drought conditions.

Data shared by the Department of Natural Resources shows portions of Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka County in the "moderate" drought stage.

These conditions may be cause for worry, especially in conjunction with the Canadian wildfires.

"There's a very big difference between our usual spring fire season and a summer fire season. In the spring, we're usually seeing wind-driven grass fires; so, it's the dry vegetation from the previous year that hasn't quite greened up yet. We see low humidity and higher winds that drive our fire growth," said Allissa Reynolds, a Wildfire Prevention Supervisor with the DNR. "But in the summertime, we're seeing those deeper burning fires, because of the dry soils, the dried-up layer, the dryer logs and things like that, that can really hold efforts and hold seeds for a very long time."

The DNR is working early and fast to try and mitigate any chance for wildfires throughout the state by implementing burn restrictions.

During that period, no burning permits will be issued, fireworks are forbidden outside city limits and campfires "are allowed only in an established fire ring associated with a home, campground, or resort," the DNR said.

However, despite burn restrictions and wildfire risk, the show – as far a Fourth of July fireworks goes -- will still go on. At least for now.

"With the current restrictions that we implemented for the arrowhead region, fireworks are still allowed in municipalities," said Reynolds, "so city firework displays, things like that would still be able to proceed. But any kind of fireworks on state ground on private land outside of municipalities is not allowed."

This year, Minneapolis has opted to do a laser light show on July 3 in place of their traditional "Red, White and Boom" fireworks show. However, according to a spokesperson from the Minneapolis Parks Board, this is not related to drought conditions, wildfire smoke or weather.

Despite state laws regarding fireworks, the likelihood of citizens setting off fireworks on their private property remains high.

Information gathered by the The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division shows that in 2021 alone fireworks accounted for over $2.7 million in losses. Property damage reported over the last 10 years totals more than $6.5 million.

Infographic showing property damage/loss from fireworks in Minnesota in 2021. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division

The data collected also show that there was one fire-related death from fireworks in 2015, and another in 2021.

Infographic showing fire related injuries and death due to fireworks in Minnesota in 2021. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division

While injury and potential death are more obvious consequences for firework-related incidents, there are other extensive, monetary consequences amateur firework enthusiasts may face if their fanfare turns into a wildfire.

Here's Reynolds on Minnesota's full-liability laws:

"In Minnesota, [our] statue or laws allow for recovering the full suppression cost, it's a full liability state. So in Minnesota, if you start a fire that becomes a wildfire and it causes damages, you are liable for the suppression cost and damages for starting that fire."

Minnesota shares it's borders with states that do allow private firework displays. However, that does not exempt them from potential culpability if one of their bottle rockets makes its way across the border and starts a wildfire.

"Whether that comes from Wisconsin or not, that would apply here in Minnesota. Anybody that starts a wildfire is liable for those damages, both the suppression cost and any potential losses," said Reynolds.

