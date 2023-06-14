Minnesota enduring country's worst air quality due to wildfire smoke, ozone

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota is dealing with the worst air quality in the United States Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke from Canada has been making its way to the U.S., settling over communities and making it dangerous for some people to breathe. The Twin Cities and other communities in southwestern Minnesota are also dealing with air quality alerts due to ozone pollution.

RELATED: Minnesota's air quality is the worst in recorded history. Here's how to protect yourself

According to the EPA, Minnesota has the worst AQI (air quality index) readings in the entire country. Click here for a real-time map.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency tweeted Wednesday evening that AQI level in the Twin Cities Wednesday was the highest its been since the agency started keeping records in 1980.

With the 9pm observations coming in we believe this is the highest AQI observed in the Twin Cities. Records began in 1980. Still a couple hours of data to go - but it appears that the Twin Cities will end up with an 24 hour AQI around 175 (85 µg/m3). #AQI #mnwx — MN Air Quality Index (@mpca_aqi) June 15, 2023

The last time Minnesota's air quality was this poor due to wildfire smoke was on July 29, 2021. Below are EPA maps from both days for comparison.

EPA

Northern and central Minnesota, including parts of the metro, are under an air quality alert until 6 a.m. Friday. An alert for the remainder of the metro and southeastern Minnesota will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

RELATED: What is the Air Quality Index, the tool used to tell just how bad your city's air is?

Flames are also spreading Wednesday in northern Minnesota. A wildfire is burning west of the Gunflint Trail in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The fire was first spotted Tuesday near Spice Lake. At the time, it was about 30 acres in size. Fire crews have been patrolling the area and moving people out for their safety.

Meteorologist David Brown with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says it's not typical to have both smoke and ozone in the same event.

"Different weather patterns are typically responsible for those different types of events. [Wednesday] we are worried about the smoke. The fine particles from the smoke can cause respiratory distress and can exacerbate heart conditions," Brown said.

RELATED: What does "ground-level ozone" mean?

So what's the difference between wildfire smoke and ozone pollutants?

"Ozone is a gas that is made up of three oxygen molecules. Up in the stratosphere it is very helpful because it filters out ultraviolet radiation, which is obviously harmful to us. When it is at the ground, and it is inhaled by people, it can cause respiratory distress at higher concentrations," he said.

It's the same type of respiratory distress that comes from wildfire smoke, like on Wednesday.

RELATED: How can wildfire smoke travel so far?

So what can you do to help limit the trouble? Avoid outdoor burning, don't use wood-burning devices, and reduce car trips and idling.

Meteorologists say this has been a record start to the wildfire season in Canada.

Air quality is expected to improve as wildfire smoke dissipates in the coming days.

RELATED: Minneapolis parks cancel outdoor events Wednesday due to poor air quality