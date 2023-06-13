Amid "dangerous time for wildfires," DNR issues burning restrictions in northeastern Minnesota

Minnesota could be dealing with Canadian wildfire smoke for months

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- State officials say burning restrictions will go into effect in northeastern Minnesota Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties will be under burning restrictions starting at 12:01 a.m. and lasting until "weather and environmental conditions indicate a reduction in fire danger."

During that time period, no burning permits will be issued, fireworks are forbidden outside city limits and campfires "are allowed only in an established fire ring associated with a home, campground, or resort," the DNR said.

A lack of precipitation and warm weather mean the risk of fire will remain high through the rest of June, per the DNR.

"Unusually dry conditions have increased the risk of fire. One unintentional spark in these conditions could result in thousands of charred acres and property damage," wildfire prevention supervisor Allissa Reynolds said, "This is a dangerous time for wildfires in northeast Minnesota."