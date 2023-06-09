Smoke from Canadian wildfires could pose problems in Minnesota all summer long, MPCA says

MINNEAPOLIS – Images of a smoke-filled Manhattan were top of mind for many Minnesotans Thursday as they stepped outside into much better air.

But those Canadian wildfires could pose a problem all summer long, according to Nick Witcraft, air quality forecaster for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

"Typically for Canadian wildfires, their season starts in July, so this year it started in early May. You know, we saw those bouts of smoke in the middle May come down into Minnesota," Witcraft said.

In fact, the air quality alerts issued across the entire state have already reached a record high.

"So far this year, we've had 12 alerts. And that's the most we've had to date since our forecasting program started," he said.

Increasing the chances of a smokey summer? The increasing drought conditions across the state.

"Certainly with drought, you have a higher likelihood of fires, and so what we're even gonna have to keep a lookout in northern Minnesota and the forested areas for wildfires," he said.

More smoke could arrive as early as Friday, depending on which way the wind blows.

Because of the unpredictability of the fires, their smoke and the wind, air quality experts say they can only give warnings a day or two in advance.

