Watch CBS News
Local News

Smoke from Canadian wildfires could pose problems in Minnesota all summer long, MPCA says

By Allen Henry

/ CBS Minnesota

Hazardous air still affecting tens of millions of Americans
Hazardous air still affecting tens of millions of Americans 02:15

MINNEAPOLIS – Images of a smoke-filled Manhattan were top of mind for many Minnesotans Thursday as they stepped outside into much better air. 

But those Canadian wildfires could pose a problem all summer long, according to Nick Witcraft, air quality forecaster for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

MORE: How did the Canadian wildfires start? A look at what's driving the fires that covered the East Coast in smoke

"Typically for Canadian wildfires, their season starts in July, so this year it started in early May. You know, we saw those bouts of smoke in the middle May come down into Minnesota," Witcraft said.

In fact, the air quality alerts issued across the entire state have already reached a record high.   

10p-pkg-air-quality-wcco3if1.jpg
CBS

"So far this year, we've had 12 alerts. And that's the most we've had to date since our forecasting program started," he said.

MORE: Maps, satellite images show Canadian wildfire smoke enveloping parts of U.S. with hazardous air

Increasing the chances of a smokey summer? The increasing drought conditions across the state.

"Certainly with drought, you have a higher likelihood of fires, and so what we're even gonna have to keep a lookout in northern Minnesota and the forested areas for wildfires," he said.

More smoke could arrive as early as Friday, depending on which way the wind blows.

Because of the unpredictability of the fires, their smoke and the wind, air quality experts say they can only give warnings a day or two in advance.

MORE: What to do during an air quality alert: Expert advice on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke

Allen Henry
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

Allen Henry is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who joined WCCO as a reporter in August 2022.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 10:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.