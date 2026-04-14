Wallstedt makes 35 saves for Wild in a 3-2 win over the Ducks in a playoff tuneup for both teams

Hunter Haight got his first career goal and rookie Jesper Wallstedt auditioned for action in the playoffs with 35 saves, as the Minnesota Wild finished their regular season by beating the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Danila Yurov and Robby Fabbri also scored for the playoff -bound Wild, who have won 21 of their last 22 games against the Ducks, including eight in a row.

Wallstedt, who is second in the NHL in save percentage, went 18-9-6 in his debut and has given the Wild plenty to consider for a potential postseason goalie rotation with Filip Gustavsson. Wallstedt allowed only 12 goals over his last six starts.

Mason McTavish scored on a power play in the first period and again on a tip-in with 45 seconds left for the Ducks, who clinched their first spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2018 during an off night on Monday when Nashville lost to San Jose.

The Ducks, who have 90 points with one game left, are 1-6-2 in their last eight games. They can no longer win the Pacific Division and could still fall to the second wild-card spot, which would match up with Presidents' Trophy winner Colorado in the first round.

Anaheim hasn't won a playoff series since a second round victory over Edmonton in 2017, though that's two years more recent than Minnesota's last postseason advancement.

The Wild, who rested 10 regular skaters, giving Haight, the team's 2022 second-round draft pick, an opportunity as the second line center in his eighth NHL game. He ripped a shot from the slot in the second period to get on the board.

Up next

Anaheim: At Nashville on Thursday to conclude the regular season.

Minnesota: Faces Dallas in the first round of the playoffs, starting on the road on Saturday or Sunday.