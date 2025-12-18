Kaprizov, Boldy each have a goal and two assists as Wild beat Blue Jackets 5-2 for 6th straight win

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy each had a goal and two assists, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Thursday night for their sixth straight win.

Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Hartman and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for Minnesota. Yakov Trenin had two assists and Jesper Wallstedt stopped 27 shots.

Zach Werenski scored twice for Columbus, and Jet Greaves finished with 23 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost six of their last seven (1-5-1).

The Wild have allowed just nine goals during their win streak, giving up no more than two goals in any game with one shutout.

Eriksson Ek put the Wild ahead 3-2 with 8:10 remaining, jamming at the puck on the left side after Greaves stopped his initial attempt.

Kaprizov had an empty-netter with 1:52 left for his 22nd goal of the season, and Boldy added one 38 seconds later.

Hartman tied the score 1-1 with a power-goal with 6:30 remaining in the second period. Hartman deflected a shot by Kaprizov past Greaves.

Tarasenko put the Wild ahead with 3:45 left in the middle period, beating Greaves from the inside edge of the right circle into the top left corner.

Werenski tied it 2-2 less than 90 seconds later with his second of the night and 13th of the season. He stole the puck from Marchenko near center-ice, went down a fired a shot past Wallstedt from the right circle.

Werenski got the Blue Jackets on the scoreboard with 4:40 left in the first with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Charlie Coyle.

Up next

Wild: Host Edmonton on Saturday to open a three-game homestand.

Blue Jackets: At Anaheim on Saturday to open a two-game trip.