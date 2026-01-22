Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has surgery on lower body injury that will keep him out of Olympics

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin underwent surgery for a lingering lower body injury that will prevent him from playing for Sweden in the Olympics next month, coach John Hynes confirmed on Thursday.

Brodin was out for the fifth straight game when the Wild hosted the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. He also missed four games in December. Hynes had no timetable for Brodin's return, but he said the 14th-year veteran will be back on the ice this season.

"He got it done at a good time," Hynes said. "He will be back, for sure, with more than enough time in the season."

The Wild are banged up with the Olympic break approaching, all with unspecified lower body injuries. Leading goal scorer Matt Boldy was sidelined for a fourth consecutive game and defenseman Zach Bogosian was out for the ninth game in a row on Thursday. Center Joel Eriksson Ek and forward Marcus Johansson, however, were on track to return against the Red Wings after absences of six games and three games, respectively.

The Wild will still have Eriksson Ek and goalies Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt representing Sweden next month at the Winter Games in Italy. Boldy and defensemen Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes are on the U.S. team.