Wild defenseman Brock Faber has surgery to repair fractured skull, is out indefinitely

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured skull.

The Wild said Tuesday that a timeframe for his recovery would be announced later.

The 24-year-old took a puck to the head off the stick of Dallas Stars forward Sam Steel during the final minute of the second period of each team's preseason finale Friday night.

Faber skated the ninth most of any player in the NHL last season and is expected to have a significant role again alongside Quinn Hughes when he returns. He also was a key member of the U.S. Olympic team that won the country's first men's hockey gold medal since 1980.

Minnesota opens Thursday at Nashville.