Valentine's Day celebrates romance, affection and love — and that's keeping flower shops like Stems and Vines buzzing with orders.

"It's cleaning flowers all day, getting them hydrated, getting them open so they're nice and showy," said Suzanna Jarvis, store manager.

How did Valentine's Day come to be? Good Question.

Let's start with the name: who is Valentine?

The answer requires a deep dive into religious history. There are three origin stories related to St. Valentine, and we'll highlight one that stands out.

In the late third century, Roman emperor Claudius II Gothicus banned men from marrying so they could focus on fighting in his army.

A priest named Valentine defied the orders and performed marriages in secret. Once the emperor found out, Valentine was executed. He was then named a saint after his death.

Some holidays in the U.S. are celebrated on Mondays, while others have specific dates. So, why is Valentine's Day on Feb. 14? We found several answers for this one.

The first involves St. Valentine's execution, which is said to have happened on Feb. 14 in the year 270.

Next is the ancient Roman festival, Lupercalia. Celebrated on Feb. 15, the fest included a great feast, animal sacrifices and fertility rituals.

But what about the romantic aura? It is felt through gifts, but also words.

English poet Geoffrey Chaucer gets much of the credit. In the late 1300s, he wrote a poem called "The Parlement of Foules" in which birds search for a mate on St. Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. It's one of the earliest writings connecting love with the holiday.

Today, the writings come in the form of cards and sweet sayings on candy. Then there's a particular flower that speaks for itself.

"Roses are really the flower of love, especially the red one. And they're just a great way to show you care about someone," said Jarvis.