Who decides which toys are the hottest of the holiday season?

MINNEAPOLIS – Legos, train sets and dolls will always be popular holiday gifts.

But every year, it seems like there's a new, must-have for kids. So who decides the hot toys?

It seems like everyone has a list, and this year toy insiders say the Magic Mixies Magical Cauldron is at the top of their theirs.

Abby Adelshein-Marshall co-owns Mischief Toys.

"The things that we have a lot of that we kind of pick as our 'it toys,' those are the ones I think are fun, I think are a good value, and kids are going to play with for a long time," Adelshein-Marshall said.

She and her family go to toy shows, and they'll play with the ones they like.

"A lot of what companies will advertise are what they think is the best toy or what is their newest toy," she said. "Vendors also tend to have kind of special deals where if you order their new thing, you'll get a bit of a discount."

Adelshein-Marshall says TikTok has changed the toy landscape.

"You get even kids on TikTok and they'll see something cool and then they'll share it with their friend," she said. "And then all of them are asking for the same thing, and none of the parents have any idea where it came from!"