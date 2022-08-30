Where do Minnesota State Fairgoers travel from?

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Great Minnesota Get-Together brings in visitors and vendors from all across the state. But it truly is an international affair.

We wanted to know where fairgoers travel from? Good Question. Our Jeff Wagner learned the sweet treats and quirky items have roots around the world.

There's many fishes in the sea of people that flow through the Minnesota State Fair, most of whom call this state home. But with tens of thousands – sometimes hundreds of thousands – lining up for food and learning about livestock can't all be locals.

Back in 2019, tickets were sold to all 50 states, and to nearly 30 countries, including Canada, France, India, Japan and more.

Carmel Dyer and her luscious potatoes hail from Australia, but she now calls California home.

"The Minnesota State Fair is probably the number one fair in the country," Dyer said.

Georgia resident Kim Underwood has been selling custom toe rings at the fair for 14 year.

"A lot of us travel a long distance to come here because it's amazing," Underwood said