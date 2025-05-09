Watch CBS News
What's the windiest month in Minnesota?

Kirsten Mitchell
Adam Duxter
Which month is Minnesota's windiest?
If it's felt pretty breezy lately, you're not imagining it. Spring and fall tend to be Minnesota's windier seasons.

So, which month is Minnesota's windiest and what's the science behind it?

April ranks No. 1 as the windiest month in Minnesota, with the average wind speed of 11.7 miles per hour, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. March, May and November are also quite windy, with average wind speeds over 10 mph. 

It should be noted that these are non-thunderstorm winds. If you factor in severe weather, which tends to target spring and summer, the gusts can be much faster. 

In 2024, the fastest wind gust clocked at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 62 mph on July 14.

Meteorologist Caleb Grunzke of the National Weather Service says clashing warm and cold air during the spring season creates strong pressure systems that fuel gusty winds. 

"Wind is basically higher pressure moving to lower pressure," he said. 

However, Grunzke notes that data show it is getting less windy in the Twin Cities area. 

"Being that your poles are warming up compared to what the equator is, you are decreasing the temperature gradient across the northern hemisphere, so you're basically decreasing the pressure difference, which in theory you decrease the winds," Grunzke said. 

That being said, there have been more wind advisories this time of year in Minnesota than usual. So far this spring, the NWS has issued 29 wind advisories, meaning winds above 35 miles per hour. The average is 23 advisories.

The least windy time of year in Minnesota occurs during the state's hot summers. So, enjoy the breeze while you can. 

