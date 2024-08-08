What is the creeping bellflower? And why is it so hard to get rid of?

MINNEAPOLIS — At first glance, it looks like a pretty purple flower. The creeping bellflower been popping up all over gardens, yards, and alleys this summer.

Native to Europe, the invasive plant can easily take over a garden. Though it benefits some native bees and insects, but it out-competes plant species that are more beneficial to pollinators. It spreads quickly, producing roughly 15,000 seeds per pod.

According to Julie Weisenhorn, a horticulture educator at the University of Minnesota Extension, creeping bellflower can be hard to spot, as it takes on new forms as it grows.

It starts out as a young, heart-shaped leaf. Then it becomes more pointed before transitioning into long and narrow leaves. It's quick to spread and hard to kill.

"It's so pervasive, there are social media groups around getting rid of it," Weisenhorn said.

More than 14,000 have joined a Facebook group called "Creeping bellflower battles."

Macro shot of creeping bellflowers. Getty Images/iStockphoto

"It showed up in my yard and it was so pretty, but then a year later I realized what was going on," said Jan Fransen of St. Paul.

Fransen is spreading the word by putting informational bookmarks in her little free library.

The creeping bellflower is difficult to uproot, so Weisenhorn also suggests treat it using a herbicide called Clopyralid. She says to be sure to follow the label directions. And once removed, the bellflower should be burned or bagged to stop the spread.