What are the 10 largest U.S. lottery jackpots ever won?

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion, making it the nation's third-largest lottery prize. Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina) $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan) $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland) $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California) $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York) $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland) $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

The Mega Millions works like this: At any lottery retailer, you can ask for a "quick pick" -- pre-selected numbers -- or choose your own. If you decide to choose your own, you'll pick five numbers between one and 70 and one Mega Ball number between one and 25.

If you match all five numbers and the Mega Ball, you win the jackpot, currently estimated at $1.02 billion. Your odds of doing so, per the Minnesota Lottery, are 1 in 302,575,350.

You can win $1 million if you match the first five numbers and miss the Mega Ball. Matching just the Mega Ball will net you $2.

You can buy a Mega Millions ticket at any lottery retailer in Minnesota. Click here to find a retailer near you.

The next drawing will be Friday night at 10 p.m. Central Time.