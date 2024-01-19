What positions do the Minnesota Vikings need to address heading into 2024 season?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings are entering the offseason with many question marks and plenty of positions that need to be addressed.

Furthermore, it's not getting any easier for the Vikings next season. Both the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers — who have advanced to the divisional round in the 2023 NFL Playoffs — have shown that they are indeed on the rise and will be competitive for years to come. The Chicago Bears could be dangerous, too, considering the improvements made this season as well as their prime positioning in the upcoming NFL Draft.

It's safe to say that this is a crucial offseason for the Vikings. To stay competitive — and build for the future — Minnesota will need to address a handful of positions.

But what are the biggest areas of need? We've got you covered below.

QUARTERBACK

This one shouldn't come as a surprise, but, by golly, it is the most important facing the team and one that's getting the most attention.

Veteran QB Kirk Cousins's contract is set to expire soon and, without another deal, he will not be back in purple next year. Even if he does return, he'll be turning 36 years old coming off a season-ending Achilles injury. It's clear that a succession plan must be in place for when he eventually leaves/retires — or if the injury holds him back.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings huddles with the team during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

It's also clear that last year's fifth-round pick QB, Jaren Hall, has more developing to do before he even reaches No. 2 quarterback level. And the actual backup QB, Nick Mullens, is exactly that: a backup quarterback who shouldn't be in the team's plans for starting QB.

So, pressure is at an all-time high for the team to get a young starter for the foreseeable future. Again this year, the team's position in the first round of the NFL Draft (No. 11) means the "sure thing" rookie QBs will likely be gone before the team's selection. They could trade up to No. 3 or around there in order to snag a QB, but the cost will be great. Only time will tell if Vikings' brass is willing to pay the cost.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

The Minnesota Vikings struggled all year to stop the run.

The defense's inability to hold off the running attack couldn't have been better highlighted than the matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. At one point, the Eagles ran 13 consecutive running plays down the field, eventually scoring a touchdown. The Vikings could do nothing to stop it.

The run defense wasn't that bad all season, true. But defensive coordinator Brian Flores needed to get really creative to help out the defensive line, including blitzing safeties a bunch.

DT Harrison Phillips is a good player, but is he a true run-stopping nose tackle? Jaquelin Roy will be entering his second year and may need more development. James Lynch showed flashes, but he's coming off an injury and heading into free agency. Khyiris Tonga and Sheldon Day are not under contract next year, too.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 24: Harrison Phillips #97 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during an injury timeout in the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images



The Vikings need a truly dominant big man in the middle of the line, who can not only stop the run but pressure the opposing quarterback, too. Getting pressure up the middle was sorely lacking on a team. It might even be more of an issue than the run defense.

Most of the top-end defensive linemen entering free agency will be very expensive and at or approaching 30 years old, so bringing in a splashy free agent would be both costly and risky. Look for the Vikings to select a defensive tackle high up in the draft.

EDGE RUSHER

The Vikings' so-called "edge department" could see a big shakeup this offseason.

The No. 1 headline is that star edge rusher Danielle Hunter, 29, will be heading to free agency if the team doesn't sign him to an extension. Hunter recorded a career-best 16.5 sacks for the 2023 season, so he will be looking for a big contract — one that Minnesota may not be able to agree to.

Danielle Hunter #99 of the Minnesota Vikings sits on the bench in the second quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

The team's second-best edge rusher, D.J. Wonnum, had a breakout year with eight sacks and some splash plays. However, he's entering free agency, too, and is also coming off a significant injury (partially torn quad) suffered late in the season.

Then you have Marcus Davenport, signed last offseason to start opposite of Hunter, who dealt with injuries pretty much all year. He showed flashes before another injury took him out for the rest of the season, but it's unlikely the team will bring him back unless it's a cheap, prove-it deal.

There looks to be a lot of turnover at the position on the horizon. The Vikings could attempt to address this position — and defensive tackle — in the earlier rounds of the NFL Draft. It'll be a tough decision because the defensive line needs a lot of work.

CORNERBACK

If you're experiencing déjà vu, don't worry. We all are. Yet again, our cornerback situation is in question.

One could argue that Byron Murphy Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon are solid CBs, but are they true outside shutdown corners? Murphy Jr. excels when he's working in the nickel and Blackmon is still developing.

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. #7, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon #5 and safety Camryn Bynum #24 of the Minnesota Vikings sit not the bench following an NFL football game on November 27, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Bears beat the Vikings 12-10. Todd Rosenberg / Getty Images

Akayleb Evans' performance fell off toward the end of the season, too. He was even benched at times when he struggled.

Andrew Booth Jr., drafted in 2022, has also underperformed and has only seen limited action. He'll need to take a big step in order to see more starting time.

It'll be interesting to see if the team brings in a free agent or uses another high draft pick to get a corner. Or maybe they stick with who they have, hoping they improve over the offseason.

OTHER NOTABLE POSITIONS

The team already found a gem in undrafted Ivan Pace Jr., but outside of that, there's not much here. Jordan Hicks, 31, was a solid linebacker for the Vikings before Interior offensive line: The Vikings will need to either re-sign Dalton Risner for the left guard spot or address it in the draft. There are also some depth players that could leave in the offseason, so this is certainly an area that needs to be managed.

The Vikings will need to either re-sign Dalton Risner for the left guard spot or address it in the draft. There are also some depth players that could leave in the offseason, so this is certainly an area that needs to be managed. Running back: Ty Chandler showed flashes when given a chance late last season, but still needs work to become an all-around player at the position (pass protection will need improvement). Meanwhile, Alexander Mattison underperformed all season. Either way you slice it, the running attack was disappointing and something needs to change.

Ty Chandler showed flashes when given a chance late last season, but still needs work to become an all-around player at the position (pass protection will need improvement). Meanwhile, Alexander Mattison underperformed all season. Either way you slice it, the running attack was disappointing and something needs to change. Punter: Ryan Wright had a great rookie season in 2022, but he had a sophomore slump. The team could bring in some competition if Wright continues to struggle.