What is compartment syndrome? Vikings LB Jordan Hicks developed condition following leg injury

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks required hospitalization when he developed a condition called compartment syndrome following an injury on Sunday.

Hicks, 31, had been a stalwart on the defensive side of the ball all season up until he suffered a shin contusion in the first quarter in the team's victory over the New Orleans Saints. Hicks attempted to return to the field later in the game, but was ultimately sidelined with the injury.

The swelling to his leg continued to increase after the game, which prompted a decision from the team, head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday.

"We decided to get Jordan evaluated at a local hospital where he did need a kind of procedure to address some of the complications to that direct trauma to his lower leg, just to relieve some of the pressure in there," O'Connell said.

O'Connell later confirmed that Hicks developed compartment syndrome.

What is compartment syndrome?

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, compartment syndrome is "a painful condition that occurs when pressure within the muscles builds to dangerous levels."

It's something that develops when swelling or bleeding occurs within compartments, which are groupings of muscles, nerves and blood vessels in the arms and legs. The pressure caused by the condition can decrease blood flow, which can in turn prevent oxygen and other nourishment from reaching certain nerve and muscle cells, according to the AAOS.

There are two types of the condition: Acute compartment syndrome and chronic (exertional) compartment syndrome. The former usually develops after a severe injury, like a car crash or a broken bone. The latter is caused by exercise, especially while doing activities with repetitive motions, like running.

The Vikings did not specify which type of syndrome Hicks suffered, but the AAOS says acute compartment syndrome is a "medical emergency" and requires surgery. With the chronic version of the condition, surgery is usually only an option after nonsurgical treatments fail.

O'Connell did confirm that Hicks underwent a "kind of procedure" to address the complications.

The AAOS says the surgery typically involves the doctor making an incision to cut open the skin and fascia that's covering the affected compartment. The procedure is called a fasciotomy.

When is Hicks expected to return?

It's unclear, but O'Connell says the veteran linebacker will miss at least the upcoming game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. The team plays the Chicago Bears the following Monday before going on a bye week.

There is no specific timetable for his return, but O'Connell says the urgency of the treatment was "critical" and could have prevented a bigger issue. He added that Hicks is doing "really well" after the procedure.

Hickss remained hospitalized Monday out of precaution. He posted a picture to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday. He says he hopes to "get back out there with the guys soon" and called the surgery a "huge success."

Following Hicks' injury, the Vikings made a move to re-sign Anthony Barr, also 31 years old, to address depth at linebacker. Barr was picked ninth overall by Minnesota in the 2014 NFL Draft and he went on to spend eight seasons with the team. He made four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances during his time with the Vikings.