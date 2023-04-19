Bryan Nygard identified as suspect in shooting that killed Deputy Joshua Owens, injured 2 others

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Investigators have revealed more information about a shootout that killed a Pope County deputy Saturday evening.

Two Pope County deputies were shot in Cyrus, along with a Starbuck police officer, the sheriff's office said. One of the deputies, 44-year-old Joshua Owen, died.

Deputy Brody Merrill, who has four years of law enforcement experience, was struck once in the upper chest and has since been released from the hospital. He is now on standard administrative leave.

Starbuck police officer Alex Olsen was struck once in the ankle and was not hospitalized.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified Bryan Nygard, 34, as the suspect who died during the incident.

Related Links

* Procession brings Pope Co. Deputy Joshua Owen's body back home

* Fitness friends mourn loss of Minnesota Deputy Josh Owen

* Mother of slain Pope County Deputy Josh Owen remembers son as proud father

* Gov. Walz, officials react after 3 law enforcement officers shot in western Minnesota: "We are heartbroken"

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Officer Olsen was responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment in Cyrus just after 7:30 p.m. Deputies Merill and Owen also responded.

They entered the home and spoke to Nygard and a woman. A short time later, they informed Nygard he was under arrest.

Nygard, who had been seated at a table, allegedly stood up, drew a gun and began firing. Deputies Owen and Merill returned fire.

Nygard died at the scene and Owen died later at the hospital after he was shot three times, the BCA says. The woman who had been in the apartment left before the shooting happened and was uninjured.

Investigators say they recovered a pistol, bullets and cartridge casings at the scene.

All three officers had been wearing body cameras and the BCA is reviewing footage of the incident. Once the case is closed, the footage will be made available to the public.

Owen's funeral will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Minnewaska Area High School, with a visitation on Friday evening.