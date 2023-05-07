Local law enforcement agencies offer condolences for Deputy Kaitie Leising, killed in line of duty

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a St. Croix County sheriff's deputy was fatally shot in the line of duty Saturday night, other law enforcement agencies are offering words of support.

The shooting happened in the township of Glenwood, Wisconsin, about an hour east of the Twin Cities. According to the state's Department of Justice, the deputy was responding to a call about a possible drunken driver in a ditch when she was shot. She was taken to the hospital and later died.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy as 29-year-old Katie Leising.

Deputies at the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office here in Hudson, WI, lower the flags to half staff as they salut, following one of their own being shot and killed responding to drunk driver call last night. #wcco



Authorities said the suspect ran and was later found dead of a gunshot wound in the woods.

Below, see how other law enforcement agencies are honoring Leising.

Our hearts are heavy today with news out of St. Croix County overnight. Our thoughts and prayers are with family, friends, and the St. Croix County communities as we mourn the loss of one of their Deputies. Rest in Peace Deputy. -838AP pic.twitter.com/OCwdDyPb43 — Carver County S.O. (@CarverSheriff) May 7, 2023

A deputy from St. Croix County Sheriff's Office was tragically shot and killed in the line-of-duty last night. Maple Grove PD’s deepest condolences are with the deputy’s family and loved ones; and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. https://t.co/UAgZyHuOU1 — Maple Grove PD (@MapleGrovePD1) May 7, 2023

We are sending our condolences to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, family, friends and the community as they mourn the loss of a deputy that was killed in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/37jQn6mbH0 — UMN Public Safety (@UMNpublicsafety) May 7, 2023

We are heartbroken for St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office after the death of one of their deputies, shot in the line of duty last night. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, community and department. pic.twitter.com/omtjW8zWHj — Eden Prairie PD (@EdenPrairiePD) May 7, 2023

We are mourning alongside the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office after the death of one of their deputies, shot in the line of duty last night. Sending our deepest condolences to the family and community that loved them. pic.twitter.com/KNJrQKKBFM — Hennepin Sheriff (@HennepinSheriff) May 7, 2023

Our condolences go out to to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, who lost a deputy in the line of duty last night. Please join us in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/Od1axZlMtb — Menomonie PD (@MenomoniePD) May 7, 2023

Our hearts and prayers are with St. Croix County Sheriff's Office Posted by River Falls Police Department on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Our hearts and prayers are with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office 🖤💙🖤 Our deepest condolences to the family and friends, the sacrifice will never be forgotten. Posted by Savage Police Department on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of another Wisconsin Police Officer. We are keeping the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and the Deputy’s family in our thoughts and prayers. Posted by White Bear Lake Police Department on Sunday, May 7, 2023

We are deeply saddened by the loss of a deputy from St. Croix County Sheriff's Office who was killed in the line of duty... Posted by Shakopee Police Department on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Another one. Another law enforcement partner gone to senseless, reckless violence. Enough is enough. Praying for the... Posted by Forest Lake-MN Police Department on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Our hearts are again heavy, and our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the St. Croix County Deputy, who was fatally... Posted by Spring Lake Park Police Department on Sunday, May 7, 2023

A St. Croix County Deputy was killed in the line of duty last night while responding to a potential drunk driver. Our... Posted by Woodbury, MN Police Fire EMS on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Another tragic loss yesterday in Wisconsin. Please pray for the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and the friends and... Posted by Orono Police Department on Sunday, May 7, 2023

We are heartbroken at the loss of a St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Deputy yesterday. Our thoughts go out to their family, friends, and the entire SCCSO family. Posted by Washington County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 7, 2023