Local law enforcement agencies offer condolences for Deputy Kaitie Leising, killed in line of duty

St. Croix County deputy fatally shot while responding to drunken driver in ditch
MINNEAPOLIS -- After a St. Croix County sheriff's deputy was , other law enforcement agencies are offering words of support. fatally shot in the line of duty Saturday night
The shooting happened in the township of Glenwood, Wisconsin, about an hour east of the Twin Cities. According to the state's Department of Justice, the deputy was responding to a call about a possible drunken driver in a ditch when she was shot. She was taken to the hospital and later died.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy as 29-year-old Katie Leising.
Authorities said the suspect ran and was later found dead of a gunshot wound in the woods.
Below, see how other law enforcement agencies are honoring Leising.
Our hearts and prayers are with St. Croix County Sheriff's OfficePosted by
River Falls Police Department on Sunday, May 7, 2023
