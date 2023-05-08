South Dakota sheriff remembers fallen Wis. Deputy Kaitie Leising: "She was an outstanding human being"

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. -- Fallen St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising is being remembered by another sheriff's office she once served.

Before joining St. Croix County, Leising worked for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota for about two years.

"Kaitlin was an outstanding law enforcement officer, positively impacting many in our county," Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller said. "Most importantly, she was an outstanding human being."

Leising was responding to a drunken driving call Saturday night when the suspect, 34-year-old Jeremiah Johnson, shot her, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. She was hospitalized and later died.

Johnson fled into the woods and fatally shot himself, the DOJ said.

Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and Minnesota have paid tribute to Leising, and a memorial for her has been created outside of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

