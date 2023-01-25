Western Wisconsin authorities searching for escaped inmate last seen in Hudson

HUDSON, Wisc. -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who is missing from a western Wisconsin jail Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says that Brian Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges -- a program where prisoners may leave to work at outside employment.

Brian Fern is pictured on the left leaving the jail Tuesday morning. The right picture is his booking photo. St. Croix County

The sheriff's office received an alert about tampering with Fern's electronic device around 2 p.m. Deputies found the device along with a knife used to cut it.

Fern's last known location was in the area of the 1400 block of Coulee Road.

Anyone who knows Fern's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 715-386-4701 or 911.