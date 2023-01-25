Watch CBS News
Local News

Western Wisconsin authorities searching for escaped inmate last seen in Hudson

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Jan. 24, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Jan. 24, 2023 01:24

HUDSON, Wisc. -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who is missing from a western Wisconsin jail Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says that Brian Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges -- a program where prisoners may leave to work at outside employment.

thumbnail-image001.png
Brian Fern is pictured on the left leaving the jail Tuesday morning. The right picture is his booking photo. St. Croix County

The sheriff's office received an alert about tampering with Fern's electronic device around 2 p.m. Deputies found the device along with a knife used to cut it.

Fern's last known location was in the area of the 1400 block of Coulee Road.

Anyone who knows Fern's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 715-386-4701 or 911.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 8:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.