Westbound Highway 10 closed near Becker due to rolled truck

Part of a central Minnesota highway is closed Friday morning after a truck rolled on its side during a crash.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes of Highway 10 are closed at 165th Avenue Southeast, about 3 miles east of Becker.

MnDOT

Two trucks collided at Highway 10 and County Road 11 just before 6:45 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol said. One driver, a 39-year-old man from Annandale, Minnesota, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Crews have managed to right the overturned truck, but the closure is expected to last until around 10 a.m., MnDOT said.

Becker is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.