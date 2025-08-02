2 Twin Cities teens in custody after state patrol chopper helps track stolen SUV, police say

Smoke from 700+ Canadian wildfires pours into Minnesota, and more headlines

Two 17-year-old boys suspected of stealing an SUV in the Twin Cities Friday are in custody due to a multi-agency effort, including the help of a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter.

Police in West St. Paul, Minnesota, said its officers spotted a Dodge Durango, which had just been reported stolen, on Robert Street South near Butler Avenue at about 10:40 p.m.

The driver fled police, who were able to call in the state patrol for help. Their aerial crew soon spotted the SUV, allowing for officers to end their ground pursuit.

Police say the crew tracked the SUV to St. Paul's North End neighborhood, observing two people exit the vehicle and go into a home off Farrington Street and Stinson Street West.

Law enforcement "were able to eventually enter the home and take the two suspects into custody," police said, with the help of St. Paul officers and Ramsey County Sheriff's deputies.

"Thanks to the assisting agencies which allowed us to track and make an apprehension while minimizing risk to the community, officers, and the suspects," police said.

The boys are being held in the Dakota County Juvenile Services Center.