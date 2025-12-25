West St. Paul man accused of pointing gun at ICE agent while following their vehicle

A 63-year-old West St. Paul, Minnesota, man is accused of pointing a gun at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent and driving "erratically" while following their vehicle on Monday.

Court documents said West St. Paul officers responded to the 1300 block of Charlton Street for a weapons call after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported a man, later identified as the accused man, driving a Chevrolet Silverado "pulled a gun" on a federal official.

The officers saw the man on a sidewalk yelling at ICE agents in front of his home, the complaint said. He was told by police that he was being placed under arrest for pointing a gun at an agent. The man then told officers that his gun was sitting on the dashboard of his truck, and that he was ready to start fighting, according to court documents. Investigators said they later found a loaded .45 semi-automatic gun in the center console of the truck.

The man, while being placed into custody, said to officers that "ICE agents pulled a gun on him so he took his gun out," according to the complaint, and later stated he "would have shot [an ICE agent] because he was pointing a gun at me."

Two agents said they were in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a Home Depot "conducting surveillance" when the man started following them in his truck, the complaint said. He was "screaming, blowing his whistle, and driving erratically" while following the agents, according to court documents.

Two other agents said the man at one point pulled up next to their vehicle, marked with "POLICE" and "ICE," and "made a motion as if he was pulling a firearm from his waistband," court documents said.

One of the agents then pulled their service weapon, and the man threw their gun on the dashboard of the truck, according to the complaint. The agents tried to evade the man several times, though he continued to follow them and made verbal threats, court documents said.

The man is charged with four counts of fifth-degree assault and one count of obstructing legal process with force.