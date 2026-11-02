Soaking rain to start the week in Minnesota, with colder days ahead

A soaking rain is moving in to start the week in Minnesota, with colder days ahead.

Rain spreads across the state Monday morning and becomes widespread by midday. Steady rain continues through the afternoon and evening, with the heaviest pockets north and east of the Twin Cities. Some areas could see 1 to 2 inches.

Rain briefly eases Monday night before another round moves in Tuesday, which is Election Day. A few locations could pick up 3 inches or more.

The rain tapers off Wednesday, with highs falling into the 40s and 50s. Thursday stays in that range. Friday looks drier, with a chance for a few light showers over the weekend.