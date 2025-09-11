Minnesota's oldest therapeutic riding program provides horseback riding for those with disabilities

We Can Ride is both Minnesota's oldest and its largest therapeutic riding program, offering horseback riding opportunities for those living with disabilities.

The rides are held at a Maple Plain farm, where WCCO caught 7-year-old Daisy Spike getting ready to ride a pink-saddled horse named Cole.

The casual ride comes with serious benefits, according to the girl's mother, Mary Hurley. She says the farm and program have changed every part of her daughter's life.

"'Breathe in, breathe out.' And she does that every single day," she said. "Lately she hasn't been liking her seizure medicine, and she does that every day."

Spike uses those breathing techniques as she rides. Natalie Cerchio, Spike's occupational therapist with We Can Ride, praises the young girl's progress, noting that Spike can now ride backwards, while singing and blowing bubbles, to boot.

"She is more able to adjust to the movement of the horse and the changes in the environment in a positive way that she feels confident and capable," she said. "Trying to make one hand work over the other is coordinating both sides of the brain. You are trying to visually, you are working on motor patterns. All of these skills are necessary for handwriting."

We Can Ride has been operating for 43 years now. Client fees cover only 33% of operating costs, so they mostly rely on donations. They also accept volunteers to help care for the horses.

We Can Ride is holding a 5K Saturday at Lake Rebecca Park near Delano.