WCCO’s Shayla Reaves publishes children’s book "Echo in the Distance"

MINNEAPOLIS -- You know her as an anchor and reporter, but now WCCO's Shayla Reaves is a published author.

Reaves published a children's book, "Echo in the Distance," based on a poem she wrote 20 years ago. It's a reflection on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. The book is a collaboration with illustrator Kprecia Ambers, who Reaves met on social media.

When she was a freshman in college, Reaves entered and won Northwestern University's Written Expression Competition in honor of Dr. King. The people at the competition - and the keynote speaker Dr. Cornell West - were taken by her words.

West even asked if he could use the line "people are people, not color-coated crimes" in future speeches.

"It was just the fact that I wrote something that connected with someone of that magnitude," Reaves reflected. "It was so powerful and I knew I was onto something special."

After reading her poem to crowds, Reaves sat on it for years, before realizing she had to use it to inspire others.

"Maybe you are sitting on a dream too," she said. "Maybe there is something you've been afraid to do all these years and maybe holding my dream in your hand will encourage you to go out and do that thing that you've been afraid to try."

Reaves is inspired by her parents, especially her father Mike Reaves Jr., who died recently.

"My dad has always been one of my biggest cheerleaders and when I started this book and this journey, he was so excited," she said.

Her father always wanted to write a book on his own. Reaves gets emotional wondering what he would think of the finished project.

"I know in this moment he is very proud of me," Reaves said.

Shayla Reaves and her father, Mike Reaves Jr. Shayla Reaves

While the words had been penned for decades, Reaves knew bringing it to life would be a challenge.

"I hope the young people reading this book take away that they too have the power to push the needle a little bit closer to realizing the dream," she said.

She hopes within the pages of her book, people find something that makes their world a little bit brighter.

Days before Reaves' father passed away she was able to read him her second children's book, "My Father's Crescent Smile."She is determined to make sure he eventually does get that book he dreamed of writing.

You can pre-order "Echo in the Distance" now. The official book release will be on Juneteenth.