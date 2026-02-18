Listen to Minnesota news and more from the WCCO podcast studio

Three podcasts. One place for the stories and voices that matter to Minnesota. The WCCO Podcast Studio produces three local podcasts: 4 Things to Know: A Daily News Podcast, Bigger Than Belief and WoMN in Sports.

Find each podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

4 Things To Know: A Daily News Podcast

4 Things to Know is a quick, daily news podcast delivering the most important stories across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Hosted by Maria Lisignoli and Johnny Kahner, the podcast is for busy listeners who want trusted news on the go.

New episodes drop weekdays at 3 p.m.

Bigger Than Belief with Adam Duxter

Listen weekly for personal stories of faith, belief, and spirituality across diverse traditions. Bigger Than Belief is for anyone looking for a fair and honest conversation through a journalistic lens, aiming to make sense of current events impacting local believers.

New episodes drop weekdays at 4 a.m.

WoMN In Sports with Marielle Mohs

Women in Minnesota sports take center stage in this weekly podcast, featuring in-depth conversations with female athletes, coaches, and trailblazers. Listen weekly for the real story behind the women in sports headlines.

New episodes drop weekdays at 4 a.m.