WCCO's Derek James talks to Drew Carey about his magical moment on "The Price Is Right"
MINNEAPOLIS – You know the slogan. You know the game.
You know you want to be called to "come on down' on "The Price is Right"!
WCCO's Derek James was called down to Contestant's Row once upon a time -- and made it to the big wheel!
In the video above, James caught up with the show's current host, Drew Carey, about the iconic game show and his time on stage.
