WCCO's A.J. Hilton showcases DJ skills at Electric Fetus on National Record Store Day
MINNEAPOLIS – While record stores may seem like a thing of the past, a few brick-and-mortar stores still exist, and Saturday is the day to celebrate them.
On National Record Store Day, a long line of people braved the cold to celebrate at Electric Fetus in Minneapolis.
In the video above, WCCO News photojournalist Dave Schwab shows how anchor A.J. Hilton helped provide the soundtrack for music fans.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.