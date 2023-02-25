WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Feb. 25, 2023

Here are links to topics Jennifer Mayerle and Joseph Dames discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.

Minnesota Monthly's Food and Wine Experience

Three Rivers Park District Winter Play Day

Cassoulet Confessions

Clay Coyote

Shen Yun at Orpheum Theatre

Skijoring at Canterbury Park

Girls Hockey State Tournament

Sylvie's Gateway Cassoulet Recipe

Excerpt from Sylvie Bigar's food and travel memoir, Cassoulet Confessions: Food, France, Family and the Stew That Saved My Soul, published by Hardie Grant, September 13, 2022

TIME: prep 40 mins, cooking time 21/2 hours

500 g (1 lb 2 oz) dried cannellini beans or other large white beans

1 large onion, peeled and quartered

8 garlic cloves, peeled

1 parsley sprig (leaves only)

3 thyme sprigs (leaves only)

½ tablespoon salt

350 g (12 oz) fresh pork belly with skin, cut into 3 cm (1 in) cubes

1 tablespoon duck fat

200 g (½ lb) fresh pork sausage, cut into 5 cm (2 in) long pieces

2 legs duck confit

1 carrot, peeled and chopped

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

freshly ground black pepper

1 liter (34 fl oz/4 cups) store-bought chicken stock

1. Rinse the beans thoroughly, then soak for at least 2 hours but no longer than 12 hours.

2. Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F).

3. Drain the beans and rinse under cold water. Fill a 4 liter (135 fl oz/ 16 cups) Dutch oven with water and bring to a boil. Blanch the beans in the boiling water for 7 minutes, then drain and run under cold water again. Set aside in a bowl.

4. In a blender, combine the onion, garlic, parsley, thyme, salt and 60 ml (2 fl oz/1⁄4 cup) of water. Puree until smooth.

5. In the Dutch oven, sear the pork belly cubes over medium heat until browned on all sides – about 5 minutes. Stir often to prevent burning. Remove and set aside.

6. Melt the duck fat in the Dutch oven over medium heat, then cook the sausage, stirring frequently until brown – about 5 minutes. Remove the sausage and set aside, then add the duck legs and sear for about 1 minute per side. Remove and set aside. Add the garlic/onion puree and reduce heat to low. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring regularly and scraping any pieces of meat stuck to the bottom.

7. Add the puree to the beans, along with the carrot, and mix until well coated.

8. Transfer about one-third of the bean mix to the Dutch oven, enough to cover the bottom.

9. Layer the pork belly over the beans, then the sausages. Finally, place the duck legs on top and cover with the remaining beans. Season with the nutmeg and a good grind of pepper. Add just enough stock to cover the beans. Reserve any remaining stock to add during the cooking process.

10. Bake uncovered until the cassoulet comes to a simmer on the sides and a crust begins to form – about 40 minutes. Reduce heat to 150°C (300°F) and cook for 1 hour 45 minutes, checking regularly to break the crust with the back of a spoon and ensure that the cassoulet remains moist. Add stock or water if necessary.

11. Remove the cassoulet from the oven and let it rest for 15 minutes before serving. Place the Dutch oven at the center of the table and serve family style.