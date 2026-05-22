WCCO Radio becomes ABC affiliate as CBS News radio signs off

WCCO Radio, which has been a CBS affiliate for almost a century, aired its first programming as an ABC News affiliate on Thursday.

The change comes as CBS News Radio shutters; the nearly 100-year-old radio institution will air its last broadcast on Friday.

WCCO Radio has been tied to CBS since its early days. CBS purchased a share of the station in 1929 before acquiring the rest from General Mills in 1932.

According to the station's Brand Manager Brad Lane, listeners will hear new voices at the top of the hour. ABC News will provide two minute updates during the day, while they'll provide a full five minute update at night.

The station will also feature longform breaking news coverage from ABC, along with specials during the holidays and election season.

"I will tell you, you will not miss a beat in terms of coverage of things, we will partner with them when it comes to huge breaking news stories across the country or internationally," said Lane.

Lane added that the change might be jarring at first.

"To hear ABC's on WCCO radio, I get it. I understand, but there's nothing we could do about it. And we have to move on, and we have to have a partner in this from the national and international perspective. And ABC is now our next best option," Lane said.