WCCO, Green Minneapolis present "Summer at Peavy Plaza"

This summer WCCO is proud to partner with Green Minneapolis for Summer at Peavey Plaza. Join us for over 100 free performances at Peavey Plaza in downtown Minneapolis.

Events include live music, dance recitals, theatre performances, yoga, and more! All events are free and will take place between May and September.

A few highlights include the Peavey Plaza piano bar hosted on Tuesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with Phil Thompson, the internationally recognized singer and pianist.

On Wednesdays from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., YWCA Minneapolis will host yoga on the plaza.

Every Wednesday and Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., MNspin will have an artist of the week.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the Children's Theatre Company will be leading Music in Motion classes.

For more information and the complete schedule of events visit Green Minneapolis.