Wayzata West Middle School dismissed early due to fire in bathroom

Students at Wayzata West Middle School were let out early Thursday after a fire in the bathroom.

The flames were put out around 10:30 a.m. but the air quality was too poor to continue classes, district officials said.

Buses arrived to the school around noon to take students home. Students who can't take the bus home or can't be picked up early can stay at Wayzata Community Church until 4:10 p.m.

All afternoon and evening activities at the school are canceled.