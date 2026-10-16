Wayzata remembers longtime teacher and coach Allan Christopherson following his death

The Wayzata, Minnesota, community is mourning the sudden loss of 56-year-old Allan Christopherson, a longtime teacher and coach at Wayzata High School.

In a letter sent to families, Scott Gengler, the Wayzata High School principal, said Allan Christopherson was "widely regarded as a kind, caring, and highly effective classroom teacher. He built strong relationships within our school community and was a favorite of many current and former students."

Gengler said Allan Christopherson joined the Wayzata Public Schools system in 1998, supporting students as a golf coach, in the classroom and through summer school.

"He was always trying to get one more kid on a section roster, or give them one more chance or do one more playoff to make sure every kid had a fair shot," said Jaime Sherwood, the former athletic director at Wayzata High School.

Sherwood met Allan Christopherson nearly 30 years ago and praised him as an educator who truly cared for his students.

"His legacy goes on to these kids he taught and their families forever, and there can't be a better lasting impact with your career and your life to change a kid's heart," he said.

Brad Anderson, a former coach at the school, said Allan Christopherson will be greatly missed, describing him as positive and humble.

"You don't have the success that Allan had without being able to motivate and connect with kids," Anderson said. "He had that ability to pull people to high levels and yet do it in a way that was very respectful."

Allan Christopherson served as head coach of the boys golf team for a decade, guiding the team to four state championships.

Colton Christopherson, 25, is charged in Washburn County with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Allan Christopherson, his father, according to a criminal complaint. Prosecutors say he admitted to law enforcement that he killed his father inside at a cabin in northern Wisconsin on Sept. 26.

As of Friday night, Colton Christopherson, from St. Michael, Minnesota, is waiting for a hearing to see if he's mentally fit to stand trial.