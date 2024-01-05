Wayne LaPierre to resign from NRA ahead of corruption trial

Wayne LaPierre is stepping down from the National Rifle Association after more than three decades as the leader of the gun rights advocacy group.

The decision came as LaPierre, 74, faces an impending legal showdown in New York, where jury selection has already begun in a civil lawsuit filed by Attorney General Letitia James, who has accused top officials of the organization, including LaPierre, of diverting millions of dollars for their personal use.

"With pride in all that we have accomplished, I am announcing my resignation from the NRA," LaPierre said in a statement released by the NRA. "I've been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever."

This is a developing story.