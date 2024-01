NRA director to step down ahead of corruption trial Wayne LaPierre, the longtime director of the National Rifle Association, said Friday he is resigning after three decades at the helm of the powerful organization. The announcement comes just days before a civil corruption trial is set to begin, in which New York Attorney General Leticia James is accusing LaPierre and other NRA officials of diverting millions of dollars to fund luxury personal trips. Jeff Pegues has more.