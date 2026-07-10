Water safety for kids involves watchful eyes and bright swimwear, parents say

With temperatures expected to reach the 90s in Minnesota on Sunday, many people are looking for relief.

Hitting beaches and pools will be that relief for many, and all who do head toward the water are thinking about safety.

At Wirth Lake Beach in Minneapolis, there is a lifeguard on duty, but not until 1 p.m., so parents have to be vigilant when it comes to making sure their children are safe in or near the water.

A pair of parents enjoying watching their children cool off at the beach said they make sure their kids have bright-colored swimwear on so they can be seen anywhere in the water.

The parents added that their children have taken swim lessons and gone through water safety training. The big thing, they say, is making sure they work as a team to watch their kids in the water.

"You just got to watch the kids and make sure that no one is assuming that one of us is watching the kids. We are watching the kids. That's the biggest thing," Jenny Harper, a mother, said.

This story will be updated.