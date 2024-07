ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul say they're investigating a homicide Friday afternoon.

The homicide happened on the 900 block of Hatch Avenue. Details of the homicide are limited.

Police will provide an update to the media at 2:30 p.m.

How to watch

When: 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 5

Where: Hatch Avenue and Chatsworth Street North

How to watch: You can watch live in the player above, on Pluto TV or on CBS News Minnesota.