Remembering Fallen Wisconsin Officer Emily Breidenbach

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach was killed in a traffic stop Saturday in the neighboring town of Cameron, Wisconsin. Layne Yost shared a beautiful video Monday of Breidenbach dancing with a young resident during Chetek's Liberty Fest.
