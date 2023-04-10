"It's a tough job": Police pay respects to 2 fallen Wisconsin officers

RAMSEY, Minn. -- Two western Wisconsin communities are in heartache after two police officers were shot and killed over the weekend.

WCCO expects to learn the names of the officers Monday afternoon. Authorities say gunfire rang out during a traffic stop in Cameron Saturday night and two officers were killed. The suspect later died too.

RELATED: Wis. Gov. Tony Evers: "Our hearts are heavy" after 2 officers killed in line of duty

Monday morning, the bodies of the fallen were taken by procession from Barron County to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey for autopsies.

While it was a somber event, it was a way to honor the fallen officers. As they were taken across the state border, Minnesota law enforcement was there to greet them, and pay their respects. Included in that bunch, was Ramsey Police Chief Jeff Katers.

"It's a harsh reminder of the dangers of the job," he said. "We do it because we love the profession and the job that we do and the service that we provide."

Katers said if the roles were reversed, and Minnesota officers lost their lives, they would be honored the same way.

"There's a comradery within the police ranks. It's a tough job and I think there's commonality amongst all officers," he said. "We just want to show respect and hope they would do the same."

Wisconsin's Department of Criminal Investigation is handling the incident. After the autopsies are done the bodies of the officers will be taken back to a Barron County funeral home.

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is currently leading the investigation.