Watch: After fire broke out at south Minneapolis encampment, city officials, support groups detail solutions

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis City Council members along with advocacy groups are detailing their efforts to respond to encampments throughout the city, after a fire ripped through a site in south Minneapolis on Thursday.

The fire broke out around noon at an encampment on the 1100 block of East 28th Street, near Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Midtown Global Market. The fire was put out roughly 30 minutes later.

Friday morning, Minneapolis city crews were filling the site with broken concrete blocks.

Minneapolis city crews are filling the site of a former encampment at 28th and 11th with concrete blocks. Yesterday, a fire tore through the encampment- destroying nearly everything inside. Two people were treated for minor injuries. @wcco pic.twitter.com/jyjQNlmqqH — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) March 1, 2024

Video captured at the site shows residents scrambling to collect their belongings. John Gonzalez, a journalist with Standing Bear Network, said there were about 20 yurts at the site, with 60 to 100 people living at the encampment.

Two people suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation, said Fire Chief Brian Tyner. Two nearby houses were also damaged.

"It is a very dangerous situation whenever you have that many flammable materials next to open flames, next to propane tanks," Tyner added.

WCCO

Earlier this month, city crews evicted the residents of Camp Nenookaasi in south Minneapolis. It was the third time in four weeks the city cleared the migrating residents' camp. City leaders said the camp posed health and safety issues, while organizers, residents and supporters of the camp criticized the city for closing it without a plan. At one point, the camp was home to more than 100 people.

Camp organizer Nicole Mason believes it is crucial to get people connected to resources.

MORE NEWS: Family of slain paramedic Adam Finseth looks to write book for his children

"It's proven that this works, this is the most they've been able to find and get people off the streets," Mason said.

Despite the camp getting cleared three times before burning down, Mason says they've been able to get more than 100 unhoused people into safe housing.