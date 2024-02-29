Crews responding to encampment fire in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are responding to a fire at an encampment in south Minneapolis Thursday, and officials are asking people to avoid the area.

The fire broke out at an encampment on the 1100 block of East 28th Street, according to the city, near Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Midtown Global Market. There have been no injuries reported.

WCCO has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates.

WCCO

Earlier this month, city crews evicted the residents of another encampment, Camp Nenookaasi, in south Minneapolis. It was the third time in four weeks the city cleared the migrating residents' camp. City leaders said the camp posed health and safety issues, while organizers, residents and supporters of the camp criticized the city for closing it without a plan. At one point, the camp was home to more than 100 people.