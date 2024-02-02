Another forced move leaves homeless camp organizers "Disgusted by the City of Minneapolis."

MINNEAPOLIS — Two times in the past two days, people living in a controversial homeless camp have had to pack up and move. Camp organizers and supporters stood in front of a new encampment to call out the city of Minneapolis and share a possible solution.

'I am absolutely disgusted by the city of Minneapolis for what they have done," Nicole Mason, Camp NeenoKassi organizer and Ojibwe grandmother said.

"They say that we have a seat at the table and that they would call me if there was an eviction and give me the heads up, shake my hand and promise that to me," Mason said. "Two times now we have not been notified."

Mason is crying foul on the city for once again closing the encampment without a plan. The city of Minneapolis said it closed the encampment because of public safety concerns and fire hazard fears. Measures were taken to stop the formation of encampments on city-owned lots.

"I'm really saddened that the city would replace us with pieces of concrete on the ground that's property over people," Mason said.

Just last week, Mason allowed me and photojournalist Chris Cruz inside her yurt. She showed us how they keep warm with wood-burning stoves and cook.

"It's proven facts there are less overdoses, there is less crime," Mason said.

Mason says it's where the relatives find safety as they wait for housing vouchers and help with addiction. "They have no solution as to where human beings are supposed to go people are just wandering the streets it's dangerous," Mason said.

At one point, more than 110 people, mostly Native Americans, called Camp Nenokassi home. Only 60 are in the latest encampment.

Camp organizers say what they need most is for the city to work with the Red Lake Nation and create a healing center to help people get back on their feet.

"I'd like to see the land transfer happen," said Mason. "So we can move as quickly as we can to build this treatment center and lodging for our people."